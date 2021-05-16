US-based Kenyan sprinter qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Moitalel Mpoke celebrates after winning silver in 400m hurdles at World Under-18 championships in Nairobi

Kenya's Moitalel Mpoke celebrates after winning silver in the men's 400m hurdles final during World Under 18 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 15, 2017.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 20-year-old Mpoke clocked 48.89 seconds to win his 400m hurdles on Saturday during the South Eastern Conference Outdoor Championships at the E.B Cushing Stadium, Texas, United States
  • Mpoke met the Olympic qualifying standard by 0.01 seconds to also improved his personal best within three weeks by 0.72 seconds
  • Mpoke becomes third athlete from Kenya to qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games in sprint events after Hellen Syombua and Emmanuel Korir all in 400m


Kenya's 2017 World Under-18 400m hurdles silver medallist Moitalel Mpoke has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

