Ugandan marathon legend Kiprotich joins Sports Council

Joshua Cheptegei (left) gives former Olympics marathon champion Stephen Kiprotich his 5,000 metres gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, Uganda.

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Managing Editor (Sports)

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Derrick Namisi completes the council whose sittings are complemented by the NCS general secretary Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel in an ex-officio capacity.
  • Veteran journalist Mark Ssali is among those dropped. The others to exit are Grace Abalo, Stephen Asiimwe and Paul Luswata.

Ugandan athletics legend Stephen Kiprotich has been appointed a member of the council of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.