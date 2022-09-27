Two Kenyan athletes banned for violating doping rules

Two Kenyan athletes are the the latest to be banned for violating doping rules.

World Athletics’ Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) disclosed on Tuesday that it had banned Felix Kipchumba Korir and Emmanuel Saina for three years starting September 9 for using a prohibited substance, Norandrosterone.

According to AIU, the 2018 Nanjing Marathon champion Korir provided a urine sample on August 17 in an out of competition test in Kapsabet, Nandi County, which was later analyzed at the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"The laboratory reported an adverse analytical finding in the sample based on 19- Norandesterone while the athlete did not have the Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE)," said AIU.

"Korir has been suspended for three years after the AIU received an admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and acceptance of consequences. The athlete did not demonstrate that the Anti-Doping Rule Violation were not intentional and the mandatory period of ineligibility is four years.

However, Kipchumba tends to benefit from one year reduction in the period of Ineligibility based on an early admission and acceptance of sanction.

Saina, the 2018 Buenos Aires Marathon champion, provided a urine sample for an out of competition in Eldoret on August 18.

"On September 17, 2022, the AIU received an admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and acceptance of consequences form signed by Saina and he will also benefit from one-year reduction and be out of competition for three years," said the body.

The duo now join a long list of close to 20 Kenyan athletes who have been banned or suspended for various doping offences this year.

On September 21, African Games 5,000 metres champion Lilian Kasait was banned for 10 months starting April this year for using a prohibited substance, Letrozole.

The suspension comes after five Kenyan athletes were banned from the World Athletics Championships held on July 15 to 24 in Oregon, USA, and Commonwealth Games held July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

The 2019 Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono was kicked out of Oregon before the men’s marathon after failing a dope test.

Marathoners Philemon Kacheran, Stella Barsosio, Purity Changwony and 1,500 metres athlete Kumari Taki were also hounded out of the Commonwealth Games for the same reasons.

Middle distance runner Eglay Nalianya was suspended from the World Indoor Championships in March in Serbia, for the use of Norandrosterone.

Long distance runner Mathew Kisorio was banned in April for the second time for four years for his whereabouts alongside Justus Kimutai and Morris Munene Gachaga, who got two years each for a similar offence.

Another distance runner, Joyce Chepkirui, was suspended by the Anti-doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) for four years in March for discrepancies in her Athletes Blood Passport.

Two-time Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata was among four Kenyans, who were flagged down by AIU in February.