Tributes pour in for Kenyan athlete killed in hit and run accident

Former world 25km record holder Sammy Kosgei, who died last week through an accident, will be laid to rest on June 6 at his home in Kamonjil in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

Kosgei was hit by a matatu along the Lessos-Kapsabet road on Friday evening and died on the spot.

His wife Prisca Kosgei described him as loving and hard working.

“My husband loved his family so much and whatever happened that day has left me in shock but we leave everything to God,” said Prisca.

Kosgei paced Ethiopian athletics legend Haile Gebrselassie at the 2019 Berlin Marathon

In 2010, he made history after clocking a world record time (1:11:50) at the Big Berlin 25 km road race before his compatriot Dennis Kimetto lowered it to 1:11:18.

Haile termed the death as unfortunate, adding that the family had been robbed of their bread winner.

“I remember Kosgei pacing me in the 2009 Berlin Marathon. He was a promising athlete and it is so sad that he died in an accident,” said Haile in a statement.

Athletics Kenya president Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei described Kosgei as a focused marathoner who only wanted the best for his country.

“He simply focused on his goals and delivered on several occasions. Upcoming athletes must borrow a leaf from him if they hope to survive longer on track and road,” he noted.

Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang said that Kosgei was an exceptionally talented athlete who had remarkable achievements.