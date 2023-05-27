Shock as athlete killed in hit and run accident in Kapsabet

The athletics fraternity is mourning the death of an elite athlete who died in an accident along the Lessos-Kapsabet road in Nandi County.

Sammy Kosgei, who hails from Kamonjil village in Kapsabet, was hit by a Passenger Service Vehicle on Friday evening.

Retired athlete Hosea Saina, who is the family spokesman, said that they have lost a young athlete who had a bright future.

“It’s sad that we lost a young athlete who has been running internationally and his future was bright. Death has robbed us a humble and hard working athlete who was destined to the top," Hosea said.

He added that the family will have a meeting on Saturday for burial arrangements.

According to the police report in Nandi County, the Kenyan athlete was on Friday night knocked down by a speeding vehicle and died on the spot.

Nandi County Police Commissioner Joseph Kavoo said the athlete was walking along the Lessos-Kapsabet highway when a speeding vehicle hit him.

Kavoo stated that the 7.30pm accident occurred at Emaki Trading Centre and it was not clear where Kosgei was heading to at the time.