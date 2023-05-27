Shock as athlete killed in hit and run accident in Kapsabet
What you need to know:
- Sammy Kosgei, who hails from Kamonjil village in Kapsabet, was hit by a shuttle on Friday evening.
- Retired athlete Hosea Saina, who is the family spokesman, said that they have lpost a young athlete who had who had a bright future.
The athletics fraternity is mourning the death of an elite athlete who died in an accident along the Lessos-Kapsabet road in Nandi County.
Sammy Kosgei, who hails from Kamonjil village in Kapsabet, was hit by a Passenger Service Vehicle on Friday evening.
Retired athlete Hosea Saina, who is the family spokesman, said that they have lost a young athlete who had a bright future.
“It’s sad that we lost a young athlete who has been running internationally and his future was bright. Death has robbed us a humble and hard working athlete who was destined to the top," Hosea said.
He added that the family will have a meeting on Saturday for burial arrangements.
According to the police report in Nandi County, the Kenyan athlete was on Friday night knocked down by a speeding vehicle and died on the spot.
Nandi County Police Commissioner Joseph Kavoo said the athlete was walking along the Lessos-Kapsabet highway when a speeding vehicle hit him.
Kavoo stated that the 7.30pm accident occurred at Emaki Trading Centre and it was not clear where Kosgei was heading to at the time.
Kavoo said the body has since been moved to Kapsabet while police have started investigation to establish the circumstances under which he died.