Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum wins Chicago Marathon

Tragic echoes of Wanjiru as we mourn world marathon record holder Kiptum

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum arrives at the finish line to win the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, in a world record time of two hours and 35 seconds on October 8, 2023. File | AFP

By  MUTWIRI MUTOTA

What you need to know:

  • It might take another generation for Kenya to see extraordinary marathon-running talent like Wanjiru and Kiptum.
  • What we can all hope for is when such precocious talent emerges, the country will take better care and wrap it in cotton wool.
  • For now, rest in peace Kiptum, continue resting in peace Wanjiru.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tragic echoes of Wanjiru as we mourn world marathon record holder Kiptum

    Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum wins Chicago Marathon

  2. PREMIUM New Eurobond seen easing pressure on domestic debt interest rates

  3. PREMIUM Love is in the air but, what's its true value?

  4. PREMIUM What Ndindi Nyoro should learn from Tom Mboya’s ambitions

    Rigathi Gachagua

  5. PREMIUM Broken system: The e-Citizen nightmare

    e-Citizen platform