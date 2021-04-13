Tokyo 2020: Stars to watch at Olympics

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich competes in the Women's Marathon at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on September 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chepng'etich will likely be part of a strong Kenyan women's middle and long-distance running team, with teammate and world record holder Brigid Kosgei key to shaping the marathon podium
  • Lyles has faced challenges off the track during the past year, revealing in August that he was taking medication for depression which he says worsened during the tumult of the Black Lives Matter protests
  • Peaty is one of four British swimmers already selected for Tokyo, based on his performances at the 2019 world championships, with the full team yet to be announced

Tokyo

