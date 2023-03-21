Team Kenya ready for World Masters Indoor Athletics event

A team of 16 Kenyan veteran athletes will fly out of the country on Tuesday night to Torun, Poland for the World Masters Indoor Athletics Championships from March 26 to April 1.

Team captain Francis Kooli said they hope to inspire the younger generations to run clean and to transit to retirement without problems.

Kooli, 52, told Nation Sport that doping must be discouraged at all costs.

“Our athletes must know that you can’t sustain doping. Dependence on drugs has side effects. Let’s be natural,” said Kooli during their last training session at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Athletes, he advised, should adhere to training instructions from their coaches and not look for shortcuts.

“As an athlete, you will be proud of your performance if you win clean. Doping taints your image and the fame of the country,” noted Kooli.

He said they are ambassadors of Kenya and aim to inspire and motivate young athletes to compete fairly as well as to help active athletes to transit to retirement without problems.

“Our active athletes should know that they can exit active athletics without falling into depression by joining veteran athletics and transition to retirement. We are also hoping that the parliament can pass a bill to recognize Masters Athletes, so that they can serve as ambassadors in sectors such as sports, tourism and environment,” said Kooli.

The Bungoma County Police Commander will compete in 60 metres, 200m and Long Jump.

He won gold in the men’s 50 years old 60m and 100m categories during the 2021 African Masters Athletics in Nairobi.

“I ran 60m in 6.87 seconds and 100m in 11.05 seconds during the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting in Kisumu, so I believe my chances of getting gold at the world stage are high,” said Kooli.

Coach Robert Kibet, who trains 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech in Kericho, is targeting a top-three finish in his 400m and 800m events.

He won gold at the 2021 African Masters.

“Many of our current athletes like shortcuts because of money. Doping ruins one’s image. They should just believe in themselves, in their coaches and performance will come. Drugs have consequences on an athlete, including health risks,” he said. “I don’t think the one-year, two-year or four-year doping bans have helped because they are short and an athlete is able to return to the sport. Government should introduce jail terms for doping offenders,” he added.

Team Kenya coach William Tanui reiterated that athletes should believe in themselves.

“Drugs are not good for anyone. Our athletes should keep away from them. Train hard and win easy,” said the 1992 Barcelona Olympics 800m gold medalist.

Albert Muthee, 64, said he was going to challenge the 1500m world masters record of four minutes and 24 seconds set by American Nolan Shaheed on July 18, 1949.

“During the national trials at Nyayo, I ran 5:02.4. My target is to go under minutes in Poland. I will try to challenge Shaheed’s record.”

Team Kenya traveling list:

Athletes: 40-44 years old - Erastus Kalunda (60 metres and 200m), Georgina Mbinya (60m and 200m), Grace Wanjiru (3000m and 10 kilometres Race Walk), Rebecca Kerubo (assistant captain/Hammer and Weight Throw); 45-49 yrs old – Regina Mulatya (60m, Long Jump and Triple Jump), Elizabeth Muthuka (200m and 400m), Peter Bii (800m and 3000m), Eric Sikuku (3000m and 10km Race Walk), Keneth Mburu (10km Road Race and 8km Cross Country); 50-54 yrs old – Francis Kooli (captain/60m, 200m, Long Jump and Triple Jump); 55-59 yrs old – Ann Miano (60m and 200m), Robert Langat (400m and 800m); 60-64 yrs old – Jesse Maina (800m and 1500m), James Sigei (800m and 1500m), Daniel Tanui (Shot Put and Weight Throw); 70-74 yrs old – Joseph Kosgei (60m and 200m), Ruth Muthuka (60m and 200m); 75-79 yrs – Joel Kirui (800m and 1500m).