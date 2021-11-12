Syombua calls for end to gender-based violence

Helen Syombua

Kenyan sprinter Hellen Syombua (right) works out with Teak Kenya’s lead physiotherapist Nassib Twaha at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She lauded Athletics Kenya for organising the ongoing national forums during the tour in Nyeri where athletes presented views on their social welfare.  

Kenya's 400 metres national record holder Hellen Syombua has said no woman should go through gender-based violence in this country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.