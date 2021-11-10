Seek help before it’s too late, AK urges hurting athletes

Paul Mutwii

Athletics Kenya Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii addressing athletes during the National Consultative Meeting at Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi County on November 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the third of a series of meetings lined up by Athletics Kenya across the country, it emerged at Chuka forum that even though athletes have been facing challenges in their relationships, many of them have been keeping to themselves.

Athletes have been suffering in silence for long with no help in sight, an Athletics Kenya (AK) National Consultative Meeting was told in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.