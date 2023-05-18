StanChart Nairobi Marathon targets entry of 25,000 runners

This year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon targets to register 25,000 runners to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

All the proceeds from the October 29 marathon will be channelled towards the bank’s “Futuremakers” initiative in which the financial institution works with disadvantaged young people, especially girls and persons with disabilities, to gain new skills and expertise to improve their chances of getting jobs or starting their own business.

And on Thursday, the Standard Chartered Bank signed a new five-year partnership deal with Athletics Kenya to deliver the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon until 2027.

The partnership will see the athletics body assist with the efficient running and coordination of the marathon.

This year’s marathon will be held at the Southern Bypass with the Uhuru Gardens as the marathon venue while the satellite marathons will be held from Sunday, October 22 to Sunday, October 29.

The marathon day will feature seven race categories, namely the 42-kilometre men’s and women’s races, men’s and women’s half marathon, men’s and women’s wheelchair half marathon alongside 10-kilometre races, a 10-kilometre CEO’s Challenge, five-kilometre Family Fun Run and the Corporate Relay Challenge.

Speaking at Thursday’s partnership ceremony, Peter Gitau, the Chairman of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon’s Local Organising Committee said organisers are working towards sustaining a premium marathon.

“Now in its 20th year, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has provided a stage for national and international athlete stardom. This has only been achieved through the support of our partners, key among them, Athletics Kenya,” Gitau said.

“Today, we are proud to extend our partnership with the athletics body and look forward to progressing our goal to deliver a collaborative, inclusive, sustainable, and premium marathon in the region.’’

Over the last 19 years, the Standard Chartered Marathon has provided a platform for Kenya’s elite athletes to launch into the international scene.

Renown marathoners like former world marathon record holder Dennis Kimetto, Irene Jerotich, Chemutai Rionotukei, Fridah Chepkite Lodepa, Elisha Kiprop and many others, have either launched or honed their marathon careers through this event.

Athletics Kenya has linked athletes to the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon since 2003, helping to launch athletic careers.

Further, the association has helped to design the race specificities including timings, running tracks and athlete welfare checks.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei said his organisation is proud to extend the partnership and to be a leading partner of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

“Over the past 20 years, the event has not only nurtured sporting talent but helped to create a benchmark for inclusive and sustainable marathons in the region.

“As we extend our partnership with the marathon, we are excited to continue working with the organising committee to deliver a top notch and an unmatched race event experience and are excited to see more athletic careers launched and nurtured through the marathon,” said Tuwei.

The registration portal is now open on www.nairobimarathon.com at a fee of Sh2,000.

Last year, Elias Chelimo and Sheila Chepkech won the men’s and women’s full marathon categories with over 200 elite athletes, 100 persons with disabilities and 20,000 recreational runners registering for the event.