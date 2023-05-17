World record holder Kipruto speaks after provisional doping ban

Long distance runner Rhonex Kipruto has maintained his innocence following his suspension for doping Wednesday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced that the 10 kilometres road race world record holder had provisionally been suspended for using a prohibited substance.

“I don’t cheat or dope! The truth is on my side. This is all I can say,” said Kipruto in a statement released by his management company, Ikaika Sports Management.

His agent at Ikaika Sports agency Davor Savija denied allegations that the 23-year-old athlete breached anti-doping regulations. He accused the world anti-doping body of mistreating athletes.

In a statement he said: “Imagine a scenario where a policeman stops you and tries to imprison you without any direct or even indirect proof, saying you have committed some undefined terrible crime, which now you need to prove to have not committed, while addressing various indirect hypotheses of what might have happened with your body months and years ago.

“This is a presumption of guilt! Kafkaesque drama, one could say. Unfortunately, the “guilty until proven innocent” principle rules the life of an athlete in these cases.” Savija.

Kipruto, 23, came to the limelight in 2018 when he won the World Under-20 Championships men’s 10,000m gold at Tampere, Finland, beating Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo with Berihu Aregawi settling for third place.

In 2019 having graduated to the senior level, Kipruto won a bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

He trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County under Bro Colm O’ Connel.

According to the statement by Ikaika Sports agency, the AIU panel of experts evaluated Kipruto’s Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) records from July 18 to March 2022.

Kipruto's failed doping test adds to the long list of Kenyan athletes who have been suspended for use of a prohibited substance.

On Tuesday, Nicholas Kosimbei was provisionally suspended for the presence/use of prohibited substance (Trimetazidine).

Close on 70 Kenyan athletes -- mainly distance runners -- have been banned in the last five years for violating the Wada anti-doping protocols.

The frequency of cases has greatly tarnished the reputation of Kenya, considered a world powerhouse in long distance running.

In March, AIU head Brett Clothier warned during a visit to Kenya that the international anti-doping body was stepping up its investigations and testing in the country after the government of Kenya committed to support the fight by committing $5 million (Sh686 million) every year.

The AIU also said in April, Kenyan athletes were being assisted in covering up doping offences by a "medically-savvy operation".

In January, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) published a list of 20 sportsmen and women they had provisionally suspended for doping rules violation.

The list had mostly names from athletics but also football, judo and body-building.

Kenyans included former Africa and African Games 10,000m champion Alice Aprot, two-time Africa high jump champion Matthew Sawe, and 2021 World mixed shuttle hurdles relay silver medallist Priscilla Tabunda.