Stanbic unveil marathon queen Brigid Kosgei as brand ambasaddor

Stanbic Bank Kenya have engaged world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei as their brand ambassador for a period of two years.

Kosgei, the reigning London and Chicago Marathon champion, will now drive Stanbic Bank's new brand positioning and campaign dubbed “It Can Be,” aimed at inspiring and encouraging both the internal and external stakeholders to dream big and achieve their goals.

While unveiling Kosgei at a ceremony at Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi on Thursday, Stanbic Bank Kenya chief executive officer, Charles Mudiwa, said that they will engage the 2019 and 2020 London Marathon champion in many fields to enhance delivery and performance at their bank.

Mudiwa said their partnership with Kosgei is also in line with Stanbic Bank’s commitment to empower women.

“Through its women proposition DADA, the bank continues to proactively invest in women and their businesses for a more equitable and progressive society,” explained Mudiwa, adding that through various financial and non-financial offerings, the bank has managed to bring on board over 10,000 women, and the numbers keep growing.

“Brigid is a fitting international athlete and has achieved a great deal at such a young age and is a true reflection of the brand. Her determination and focus portrays the very essence of It Can Be,” said Mudiwa. “It Can Be speaks to the philosophy of who we are and where we are going as a Kenyan Bank.”

Mudiwa said they recognise that we would not be where they are today without the support and trust from their clients and employees. “We are therefore putting their dreams and aspirations at the forefront through this redefined positioning, providing them with experiences, platforms and innovative solutions to unlock great possibilities.“

Mudiwa noted that Kenya is a great sporting nation and Stanbic Bank will continue to invest in sports as it is aligned to their pursuit of promoting a homegrown agenda through people.

Stanbic Bank are the sponsors of the Kenya National Sevens Rugby Series having also supported one of Kenya's top rugby clubs, Mwamba RFC, from 2016 to 2020.

The 26-year-old Kosgei said that he was humbled by Stanbic Bank’s gesture and vowed to use the opportunity to sensitise the girl-child on the importance of education and sports.

“I dropped out of school since my parents were unable to pay my school fees and that is why I shall endeavor to give my children good education as well as push them into sports,” said Kosgei, adding that everyone faces challenges in life, but it should not deter us from going forth and achieving our goals.

Kosgei said Stanbic Bank has been there to support her journey and helped her realise her dreams.

With the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon that was due February 19 cancelled, Kosgei, who also holds the fastest time in half marathon, said she will continue training as she plans for the next race.

Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old mixed gender marathon world record when she won the 2019 Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04. She also ran the fastest half marathon race clocking 1:04:28 in Newcastle in 2019 but the time wasn’t ratified for a world record since the course isn’t ratified.