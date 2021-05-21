Senegal denies paying ex-athletics chief's legal fees

Lamine Diack, the former president of the IAAF who is facing corruption and money laundering charges in France, speaks in Beijing on August 20, 2015. Diack, who was on September 16, 2020 found guilty by a French court of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and sentenced to four years in prison, returned to Senegal on May 10, 2021, a relative said.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A French court in September found him guilty of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and sentenced him to four years in prison.
  • The 87-year-old Diack led the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015.

Dakar

