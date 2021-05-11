Ex-athletics chief Diack returns to Senegal

Lamine Diack, the former president of the IAAF who is facing corruption and money laundering charges in France, speaks in Beijing on August 20, 2015. Diack, who was on September 16, 2020 found guilty by a French court of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and sentenced to four years in prison, returned to Senegal on May 10, 2021, a relative said.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Diack's relative, who requested anonymity, said that his family greeted him with "joy, fervour and gratitude" as he got off the plane late Monday
  • He was found guilty in September of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and was sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended
  • Diack was being held in France because of his indictment in a second case involving suspected Olympic vote-buying

Dakar

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

  2. Inter star Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in hotel

  3. UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

  4. Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

  5. Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.