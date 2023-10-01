Sawe wins gold as Kenyans rule men's half marathon

In Riga, Latvia

Berlin Half Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe is the new world half marathon champion.

Sawe snatched the lead from World 10,000 metres silver medallist Daniel Simiu in the last 80 metres to win in 59 minutes and 10 seconds.

The victory saw Sawe guide Simiu and Samwel Nyamai to a Kenyan podium sweep, the third after similar feats in 1995 and 1997. In 1995, Moses Tanui, Paul Yego and Charles Tangus swept the podium places while Shem Kororia, Moses Tanui and Kenneth Cheruiyot claimed the honours in 1997.

Sawe’s victory enabled the country to recapture the title it lost to Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda in 2020 as the country retained the Team title.

Much accolades goes to Simiu, who did much of the damage to burn out Ethiopia’s Jemal Yimer Mekonnen in the last six kilometres before he signaled Sawe with a telling smile to go through.

Kenya's Daniel Simiu celebrates with the flag after winning silver in the men's half marathon race at the inaugural World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia on October 1, 2023. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Simiu claimed silver in 59:14, Nyamai settled for bronze in 59:19 while Bernard Kibet clocked 1:00:13 for eighth place.