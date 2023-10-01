Impressive Chebet claims 5km gold in Riga

In Riga, Latvia

World cross country champion Beatrice Chebet led compatriot Lilian Kasait to a Kenyan 1-2 finish in the five-kilometre race at the inaugural World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia on Sunday.

However, Commonwealth 5,000m silver medalist Nicholas Kimeli lost the battle in men’s 5km to Ethiopian duo Hagos Gebrhiwet and Yomif Kejelcha.

Chebet dropped Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye with almost 300m to go to win gold in 14 minutes and 35 seconds, missing the world record by six seconds as Kasait came second in 14:39. Yaye would settle for bronze in 14:40.

The women’s world record of 14:29 is held by Ethiopian Senbere Teferi set in 2021 while Berihu Aregawi also from Ethiopia holds the men’s world record of 12:49 set in 2021.

Chebet, who claimed silver in 5,000m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships before settling for bronze at the same championships this year, said she doesn't have time to rest ahead of her world cross country title defence in Belgrade next March.

The 5km and Road Mile were making its debut in the World Road Running Championships that only featured half marathon races previously.

Nicholas Kimeli celebrates with the flag after winning bronze in the men's five kilometre race at the inaugural World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia on October 1, 2023. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Kimeli claimed bronze in 13:16, losing the battle to Gebrhiwet, who won in 12:59, missing the world record by 11 seconds as compatriot Kejelcha took silver in 13:02.

The second Kenyan in the race Cornelius Kemboi settled fifth in 13:24.

It was a great reprieve for Kimeli who had failed to reach the final in men's 5,000m at the world champiopnships in Budapest.