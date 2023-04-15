Sakaja lines up Nairobi International Marathon in May

The Nairobi county government has partnered with Athletics Kenya (AK) to stage the second edition of the Nairobi International Marathon.

The race, according to the county's Youth, Talent, and Sports Department Chief Officer Oscar Igaida will be held on May 21, this year.

"We have seen our renowned athletes conquer the world and win most of the big races abroad. The Governor (Johnson Sakaja) is now offering them an opportunity to replicate this success at home," explained Igaida.

"We also have these talented athletes who need platforms to showcase their talents. They should look no further."

Igaida, who has held meetings with AK Nairobi Branch chairman Barnaba Kipkorir, says other modalities such as the prize money will soon be communicated.

The route for the 5km, 10km, and 42 km races will include the elevated section of the Nairobi Expressway.

"Even as we showcase our long-distance prowess, we plan to further show the world the beautiful and clean city of Nairobi."