Ruto: Revamped Sports Fund to drive construction of sports facilities

The death of the world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum has, once again, brought to the fore the struggles Kenyan athletes have to endure to bring glory home.

Lack of proper training facilities and little or no support for upcoming athletes has been prevalent and speakers at the champion’s funeral in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County, on Friday once again appealed for support to Kenya’s world-beating stars.

Kiptum lived and trained in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet County, but was forced to travel to Eldoret, almost 38 kilometres away, for his speed sessions due to lack of a proper track in his training location.

But despite these challenges, Kiptum still broke the world record time at the Chicago Marathon last year, clocking two hours and 35 seconds and breaking the previous record held by Eliud Kipchoge at 2:01:09.

It was the third sub-2:02:00 run for Kiptum after winning the Valencia and London marathons in course record times of 2:01:53 and 2:01:25 in 2022 and last year, respectively.

Speaking at Kiptum’s funeral on Friday, President William Ruto pledged support for the development of sports infrastructure and also promised to continue supporting the fight against doping through a multi-agency team that was created to fight the menace.

He urged athletes to practice clean and fair sports.

“We complied with the rules that we were given by World Athletics on what to do and we are happy that Kenya wasn’t banned. Athletes you are talented and there is no need to use such drugs they will just tarnish your name and that of the country.

“I have made a commitment to fund the fight with five million dollars (annually) and I believe we shall be able to have zero cases and end the menace,” said Ruto.

He added that it is now possible to have sporting facilities because the Sports Fund that was created will be for that purpose only promising that all the facilities that stalled will be finalised.

During Friday’s funeral service, more promises on the government’s plans to provide the training grounds which are still crucial for the athletes for them to perform well.

And as the dust settles, it is a matter of wait and see if the government will deliver on the promises aired on that dthis time round or if it will be a long wait for the world beaters.

The Elgeyo Marakwet County Women Representative Caroline Ng’elechei said that there is a large concentration of athletes in the region and there is need to construct simple tracks in areas like Chepkorio, Iten, Kapcherop and Kapsait which are on a high altitude and are associated with good training.

“Athletes fly Kenya’s flag high and apart from providing good training facilities, they should be given diplomatic passports. I want to ask President William to listen to their pleas because they are the only ones who make the country proud,” said Ng’elechei.

Nandi County Women Representative Cynthia Muge said that she has put together a legislative proposal to amend the Heroes Act of 2014 so that the heroes can be protected.

“We want to thank the President for the conclusion of Kiptum’s house within seven days and that has demonstrated that it is possible to get more of the projects across the country. The heroes act of 2014 has to be amended and I already made a proposal,” said Muge.

The Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen said that athletes have made a difference through sports in their lives and that of their families and lack of papers has denied many to work in the government.

The Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba promised that the government is working on a plan to make sure the talented region gets good facilities before the other regions across the country.

“Kiptum had become an ambassador of clean running where he showed that one can run clean and even shatter records and you don’t have to use enhancing performance drugs.

“Athletes should always emulate him as one way of remembering him. We are also working on a plan to finalise renovation on facilities,” said Namwamba.