Ruto, Raila congratulate Kenyan athletes after Boston Marathon success

President William Ruto and oppostion leader Raila Odinga led the country in paying tribute to Kenyan athletes for dominating Monday's Boston Marathon in America.

Evens Chebet and Hellen Obiri won the men and women’s races during the 127th edition of the race.

"Congratulations Evans Chebet for triumphantly defending your Boston Marathon title. Well in Benson Kipruto for bringing home Bronze. Your incredible outing highlights your daredevil attitude," tweeted the President.

On Obiri, Dr Ruto said: "Congratulations Hellen Obiri for your usual fearless performance. Your 2023 Boston Marathon victory is fully merited. Thank you for confirming Kenya as an athletics powerhouse."

The President also had kind words for Eliud Kipchoge, who finished sixth.

"Eliud Kipchoge you are the beast: an inspiration to generations to dream far beyond their potential. Hongera," he said.

Mr Odinga also took to the socials to laud the two winners.

"Evans Chebet (1st) and Benson Kipruto (3rd), you have made Kenya proud with your remarkable runs in the #BostonMarathon! And a big congratulations to Hellen Obiri for her inspiring victory in the women's race! Well done."





Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and AK president Jack Tuwei noted that Chebet, Obiri and the rest of the Kenya contingent in Boston have affirmed the country’s prowess in distance running.

Also to hail the Kenyan duo for maintaining Kenya’s supremacy in world’s oldest marathon was Senate Speaker Amason Kingi among other Kenyans.

Chebet and surprise pack Obiri upheld Kenya’s hegemony at the Boston Marathon, completing a double in electrifying fashion at the chilly and rainy American City.

Chebet, the 2022 New York City Marathon champion, cruised home in two hours, five minutes and 54 seconds to retain the title for his third WMM victory.

Chebet beat Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay to second place in 2:06:04 as compatriot Benson Kipruto, who won in Boston in 2021, settled third in 2:06:06.

Then Obiri, the World 10,000m silver medallist, crushed three of her opponents in a pulsating sprint finish for her maiden WMM Series victory in personal best 2:21:38. It was Obiri’s second outing in marathon after finishing sixth in the New York City Marathon last year.

“I want to send our hearty congratulations to Chebet, Obri and the rest of the Kenyan contingent for flying Kenya the Kenyan flag high and ensuring that both titles remained in the country,” said Namwamba, adding that feat affirm Boston as Kenyans' other home.

Since legendary Ibrahim Hussein’s victory in 1988, Kenyan men have now won 25 editions of the Boston Marathon.

Fabled Catherine Ndereba gave Kenya its maiden victory in Boston in 2000 as the women went on to win 15 editions.

“I want to tell other Kenyans who went on to finish the race including Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, Benson Kipruto, Mary Ngugi and John Korir and Angela Tanui among others to leave Boston with their heads held high,” said Namwamba. “We continue to be world beaters because of you.”

Tuwei said that it takes great sacrifice for one to be able to defend his title successfully with Kenya going on to win both titles.

“We want to wish them well and welcome back them wholeheartedly as we celebrate their achievements,” said Tuwei as he urged all marathoners to emulate them and run clean.