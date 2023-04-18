Eliud Kipchoge speaks after finishing sixth in Boston Marathon

Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has acknowledged that the 127th edition of Boston Marathon outweighed his intelligence and versatility.

Kipchoge, who went into Boston with 17 wins out of 19 in marathon with a course record in mind, finished sixth in Boston in two hours, nine minutes and 23 seconds, the slowest marathon time of his career.

Compatriot Evans Chebet retained the title after timing 2:05:54.

Kipchoge, 38, had hoped to set a new course record in Boston as he targets to be the first man in history to set new course records in all the six World Marathon Majors.

"Today was a tough day for me. I pushed myself as hard as I could but sometimes, we must accept that today wasn’t the day to push the barrier to a greater height," said Kipchoge.

I live for the moments where I get to challenge the limits. It’s never guaranteed, it’s never easy. Today was a tough day for me. I pushed myself as hard as I could but sometimes, we must accept that today wasn’t the day to push the barrier to a greater height. pic.twitter.com/hYadxV5yLE — Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) April 17, 2023

Kipchoge noted that he lives for the moments where he get to challenge the limits where it’s never guaranteed.

"It’s never easy," said Kipchoge, the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist, who holds the world marathom record time of 2:01:09 set at last year's Berlin Marathon.

Kipchoge took his time to congratulate his competitors and thanked everyone in Boston and in Kenya for the incredible support that he us humbled to receive.

@EliudKipchoge , you are the beast: an inspiration to generations to dream far beyond their potential. Hongera. pic.twitter.com/eNNeQAWVi3 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 17, 2023

"In sports you win and you lose and there is always tomorrow to set a new challenge," said Kipchoge, who is regarded as the Great of All Times (G.O.A.T) in marathon.

"I am excited for what’s ahead," explained Kipchoge, who has hinted of going to defend his Olympics title for the second time at the Paris Summer Games next year.