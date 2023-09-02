Ruto, Gachagua host Faith Kipyegon and Mary Moraa at State House

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua hosted world champions Faith Kipyegon and Mary Moraa at State House, Nairobi on Saturday.

They had a general discussion about Team Kenya's performance at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest and how best the country can improve going forward.

President William Ruto (second right) and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua (right) chat with World 1,500 metres and 5,000 metres gold medallist Faith Kipyegon (left) and World 800 metres champion Mary Moraa at State House, Nairobi on September 2, 2023. Photo credit: PCS |

“The President and his deputy were quite warm and good listeners throughout our conversation,” said Kipyegon, who retained her world 1,500m in Budapest before adding the 5,000m crown to her growing collection.

At the same time, President William Ruto received the touring English Premier League (EPL) Trophy at State House, Nairobi.

The EPL Trophy that is on a two-day of the country was presented to the President by Nigerian football legend Augustine "Jay-Jay'' Okocha at Stat House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto (right) with African football legend Augustine "Jay Jay" Okocha when he hosted the English Premier League trophy at State House, Nairobi on September 2, 2023.

Photo credit: PCS |

Moraa said that the President reiterated his commitment to reward the country’s sportsmen and women besides ensuring they have state-of-the-art facilities to train and compete in.

“They were really keen and passionate to address the welfare of the athletes not only when competing but also from their respective backgrounds,” said Moraa. “It was so amazing...they made us feel comfortable to the extent we forgot we were at State House.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) chats with World 800 metres champion Mary Moraa (left) and World 1,500 metres and 5,000 metres gold medallist Faith Kipyegon at State House, Nairobi on September 2, 2023. Photo credit: PCS |

Moraa said that the President and his deputy were keen to know how best Team Kenya will prepare for next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

“We were all in agreement that early preparations would be key with the team proceeding to camp three months before the Summer Games,” said Moraa.

The State House meeting followed Friday’s opening of Talanta Plaza in Upper Hill and cash rewards by President William Ruto.

During Friday's function, the President forked out Sh 32.34million to reward several Kenyan teams and individual athletes for their outstanding performances globally.

Kipyegon and Mary Moraa were among the Team Kenya athletes and officials who received cash rewards totaling to Sh21.6 million.

President William Ruto (left) watches as African football legend Augustine "Jay Jay" Okocha signs an autograph when he hosted the English Premier League trophy at State House, Nairobi on September 2, 2023. Photo credit: PCS |

Kipyegon pocketed Sh4 million for her exploits; Sh2 million for her victory in 5,000m and a similar amount for claiming gold in 1,500m while Moraa collected Sh2 million for her victory in 800m, the first for Kenya since Eunice Sum’s victory in 2013 Moscow.

The President acknowledged the challenges the country’s sportsmen and women were facing in terms of infrastructure but said that his government will move with speed to improve the state of the facilities across the country.