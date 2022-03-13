Ruth Chepng'etich wins Nagoya Marathon

Ruth Chepng'etich wins Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2021 Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois on October 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jamie Sabau | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepng'etich clocked two hours, 17 minutes and 18 seconds to win her first marathon this year
  • Chepng’etich, who broke from the leading pack after 5km mark and ran a lone race almost the entire course, looked composed maintaining a constant pace all the way to the finish line
  • Kenyan-born Lorna Chemtai Salpeter, who represents Israel came in second clocking 2:18:45 while Ando Yuka from Japan was third in 2:22:22

Ruth Chepng’etich is this year's Nagoya Women Marathon champion.

