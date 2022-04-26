Chepng'etich claims national 10,000m title in style

World marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich is the new Athletics Kenya National Championships women's 10,000m champion.

Chepng'etich, who was fresh from winning her maiden Kenya Prisons Service women's 10,000m title, blew away the field from the first lap for a front running display to win in 31 minutes and 47.9 seconds.

Chepng'etich's teammate, the 2016 Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot, signalled her return with a second place finish in 32:01.02 as Judy Komen from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) came third in 32:32.6.

"It feels good to win, this being my second track event and victory after my Kenya Prisons triumph," said Chepng'etich, the 2021 Chicago Marathon champion. "My participation in track is to fine-tune my endurance and speed and that is why I broke early," said Chepng'etich, who will lead Kenya's women's marathon team for the World Athletics Championships due for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States of America.

"I feel good to represent my country Kenya again and especially when going to defending my title. That is key to me and this officially starts my training," said Chepng'etich, the 2020 London Martathon silver medallist.

Aprot was elated by her performance in the Championships that is being used to select Team Kenya for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships programmed for June 8 to 12 in Mauritius.

"My target was to make the team for the Africa event. My body is responding well but I haven't reached where I was initially. I trust I'll be able to represent Kenya in Mauritius and other major events this year," said Aprot, the fourth place finisher in 10,000m at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Mathew Sawe (KDF) scaled 2.12m to retain men's high jump title, beating Asbel Kiprop on countback.

Lucy Omondi (KDF) retained women's hammer throw title, hauling 52.55m, a great improvement from when she won the title in 52.25 in 2019.

National hammer throw record holder Linda Oseso (Prisons) managed 49.28m to finish second as Roselyne Rakamba (Police) wrapped up the podium finish in 48.95m.

Dominic Sakawa (KDF) is the new men's hammer throw champion.

Sakawa cashed on the absence of defending champion Dominic Abunda to win in 52.67m, beating Andrew Lokuk (KDF) and Reagan Oketch (Nyanza North) to second and third places in 51.49 and 50.63 respectively.

However, Rakamba was in a class of her own to retain women's discuss throw title in 46.96m while Caroline Cherotich( KDF) came second in 46.38m. Mercy Chepkemoi (KDF) settled third after throwing 42.57m.