Red-hot Kibiwott Kandie wins 10,000m at Nyayo

Kibiwott Kandie

Kibiwot Kandie stops his stopwatch after crossing the finish line to win the second heat of 10,000m races in the first Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium on February 27 ,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kandie, the half marathon world record holder, occasionally surged to the front before retreating in the race the 10,000m second heat that saw a pack of seven men battle at the front.
  • Shadrack Kiphirchir then took the pack of five athletes into the last six laps in a single file with Kandie in third place before the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) man surged to the front with four laps to go.

World Half Marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie and National Cross Country champion Sheila Chelangat exhibited class to win their respective races during the first leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

