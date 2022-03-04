Record holders Kipchoge, Kosgei lead star cast in Tokyo Marathon

The Abbott World Marathons Majors season begins on Sunday with Tokyo Marathon that is finally being held after the 2019 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race will see world marathon record holders Eliud Kipchoge (2:01.39) and Brigid Kosgei (2:14.04) line up as they seek to wrest the titles that were won by Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese (2:04:15) in the men’s category and Israel’s Lonah Salpeter (2:17:45) in the women category in 2019.

Kipchoge will be joined by his training mates Jonathan Korir ( personal best 2:04:32), and Laban Korir (2:05:58), and world marathon bronze medallist Amos Kipruto (2:03:30).

Other Kenyans in the mix include Simon Kariuki (2:07:18), Michael Githae (2:07:51), Daniel Muive (2:14:41) and debutant Nicholas Kosimbei.

The Ethiopian challenge

The Ethiopian challenge will be led by very fast men over the distance namely, Birhanu Legese (2:02:48), Mosinet Geremew (2:02:55), Tamirat Tola (2:03:39) and Shura Kitata (2:04:49).

Kitata, who beat Kipchoge in the London Marathon, will be looking forward to race against the GOAT (Greatest of all time) himself. The Ethiopian dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games marathon race that was comfortably won by Kipchoge.

Kipchoge said he was aiming to break the course record. “My preparations for the Tokyo Marathon race has been fine and I’m happy so far with my stay here in Tokyo because this people are hospitable and love sports.

“We shall be competing in a little bit cool weather and you can’t compare with Sapporo which was very hot during the Olympic Games,” said Kipchoge.