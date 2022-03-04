Record holders Kipchoge, Kosgei lead star cast in Tokyo Marathon

Brigid Kosgei

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei during an interview with Nation Sport at Kerio View Hotel in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race will see world marathon record holders Eliud Kipchoge (2:01.39) and Brigid Kosgei (2:14.04) line up as they seek to wrest the titles that were won by Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese (2:04:15) in the men’s category and Israel’s Lonah Salpeter (2:17:45) in the women category in 2019.
  • Kipchoge will be joined by his training mates Jonathan Korir ( personal best 2:04:32), and Laban Korir (2:05:58), and world marathon bronze medallist Amos Kipruto (2:03:30).

The Abbott World Marathons Majors season begins on Sunday with Tokyo Marathon that is finally being held after the 2019 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

