Eliud Kipchoge going for Tokyo Marathon course record

Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge is looking to lower the course record when he makes his debut at Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. Another Kenyan, Wilson Kipsang, set the course record of 2:03:58 in 2017.

“I’m delighted to compete in Japan again, although this will be my first time to feature in Tokyo Marathon. I’m looking forward to a great race. The weather is good and the record is achievable,” said Kipchoge via phone from Japan where he is quarantine in line with Covid-19 protocols ahead of the race.

Kipchoge returned to Japan where he defended his marathon title during the delayed 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo last year.

Kipchoge, who has been training at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet under the Global Sports Communication stable, said he took a break after the Olympic Games and is looking forward to launch the new season in style.

“I have not raced in the Tokyo Marathon before but I know it will be a good race despite stiff competitions especially from the Ethiopian athletes whom I have competed before with. It’s normally cold at this period and it shall be for all of us,” said Kipchoge, who is also the world marathon record holder.

World marathon bronze medallist Amos Kipruto, who has a personal best time of 2:03:38 from the 2020 Valencia Marathon, will be seeking to redeem himself after dropping out during the Olympic Games when he picked an injury.

Jonathan Korir (2:04:32) and Laban Korir (2:05:58), who both train with Kipchoge, Simon Kariuki (2:07:18), Michael Githae (2:07:51) and Daniel Muiva (2:14:41) complete the Kenyan team.

The race is expected to be exciting with a strong field from Ethiopia also going for the title.

The Ethiopian team consists of Birhanu Legese (2:02:48) who is the third fastest and the fourth-fastest marathon runner Mosinet Geremew (2:02:55), Tamirat Tola (2:03:39) and London Marathon champion Shura Kitata (2:04:49).

The men’s team will be paced by Felix Kibitok, Noah Kipkemboi, Philemon Kacheran, Kota Murayama and Paul Onyiego.