Eliud Kipchoge going for Tokyo Marathon course record

Eliud Kipchoge

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge trains at his home base in Kaptagat.


Photo credit: Pool | NN Running Team

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipchoge returned to Japan where he defended his marathon title during the delayed 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo last year.
  • Kipchoge, who has been training at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet under the Global Sports Communication stable, said he took a break after the Olympic Games and is looking forward to launch the new season in style.

Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge is looking to lower the course record when he makes his debut at Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. Another Kenyan, Wilson Kipsang, set the course record of 2:03:58 in 2017.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.