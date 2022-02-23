Eliud Kipchoge leads Kenyan stars to Japan for Tokyo Marathon

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge on Wednesday led a galaxy of Kenyan stars to Japan ahead of the Tokyo Marathon set for March 6.

The group departed Nairobi aboard QR1336 at 1755 hours arriving Doha, Qatar at 2315 are expected to land at Narita International Airport in Japan on at 1755 hours Japan time.

Traditionally, athletes travel a few days to the race but due to the Covid-19 situation across the world, all elite athletes are supposed to be in Japan 10 days before they compete.

The athletes will be quarantined at a bubble in Chiba Prefecture, one-hour drive from the official marathon hotel.

The runners will will be transferred after eight days after more tests have been done.

Participants are supposed to download the health management app and create a profile where they have to register a profile photo.

Ten days before the race (February 24), athletes must record their body temperatures, and keep doing it daily on the health management app.

A PCR test will be sent by post and athletes must complete the questionnaire before arriving. Upon arriving, each runner must be at the packet-pickup centre between March 3 to 5th where saliva samples must be collected and results notified by email or through the entry page.

On the race day, athletes must self-check upon waking up and head to the entry point where bibs and health management app will be checked with those recording 37.5 degrees or more barred from competing.

Athletes are supposed to maintain silence upon reaching start line and are also not allowed to shout. This will also happen at the finish line where they are supposed to wear masks and sanitize immediately they finish the race.

They will also be picking their own drinks along the way and pick medals on their own as one way of minimizing contamination in case there is any positive case fro the virus.

A total of 128 elite men athletes are expected to grace the race with majority being Japanese athletes while women will see 37 athletes compete.

Kipchoge, who has a personal best time of 2:01:39, his training mates Jonathan Korir (2:04:32), and Laban Korir (2:05:58) and world bronze medallist in marathon Amos Kipruto (2:03:30) will be in the startlist.

Others Kenyans are Simon Kariuki (2:07:18), Michael Githae (2:07:51), Daniel Muive (2:14:41) and debutant Nicholas Kosimbei.

Kenya's traditional rivals Ethiopia have a strong contingent led by Birhanu Legese (2:02:48), Mosinet Geremew (2:02:55), Tamirat Tola (2:03:39) and Shura Kitata (2:04:49).

Kipchoge, the greatest marathoner of all time, will be debuting in the Tokyo Marathon but won his second Olympic marathon gold last year in Sapporo.

Kenya's world women marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04) and Amsterdam Marathon champion Angela Tanui (2:17:57) will be hoping to win the race.

Eyes will also be on Tanui, who has been training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet and is the second fastest athlete in the field.

Ethiopians Ashete Bekere (2:18:18), Hiowt Gebrekidan (2:19:35), Gotytom Gebreslase (2:20:09) and Helen Bekele (2:21:01) are also in the mix.