Eliud Kipchoge leads Kenyan stars to Japan for Tokyo Marathon

Photo credit: Pool | NN Running Team

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The group departed Nairobi aboard QR1336 at 1755 hours arriving Doha, Qatar at 2315 are expected to land at Narita International Airport in Japan on at 1755 hours Japan time.
  • Traditionally, athletes travel a few days to the race but due to the Covid-19 situation across the world, all elite athletes are supposed to be in Japan 10 days before they compete.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge on Wednesday led a galaxy of Kenyan stars to Japan ahead of the Tokyo Marathon set for March 6.

