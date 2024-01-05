Record holder Jesire on top of the world

High jumper Zeddy Jesire equalled her national record as Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala found it rough on the opening day of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday.

The 20-year-old Jesire set the arena light when she cleared 1.75 metres to equal the national record she set at the national championships last year at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Jesire, the national high jump champion, shares the national record with her Kenya Defence Forces compatriot Faith Chepkemoi.

The pair shattered the record during the national championships last year but Jesire claimed the national crown on countback.

Jesire sealed a double, winning the long jump in 5.80m to stun former national champion Gloria Mulei and national champion Maximilla Imali to second and third places in 5.76m and 5.72m respectively.

“It’s such a good feeling with the achievement coming early in the season,” said Jesire, who left fans on the edge of their seats as she attempted to scale 1.80m.

“1.80m will come sooner than later but I still have got a lot of work to do especially on my approach and technique over the bar. I need a smooth curve to be able to sail over well,” explained Jesire.

Jesire said she intends to attack her own national record during the African Games trials planned from February 16 to 17 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“My ultimate target this year is the African Games record or even the Africa record this year if possible,” said Jesire, who also competed in long and triple jump.

The Africa Games are due on March 8 to 23 this year in Accra, Ghana. South Africa’s Hestrie Cloete holds the African Games high jump record of 1.96m from the 1999 African Games in Johannesburg.

Cloete also holds the African record of 2.06m set during the 2003 Paris World Athletics Championships.

Omanyala, the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion, blasted off the blocks from lane six in the first heat of the 400m well could not sustain his pace in the latter stages.

He clocked 49.06 seconds to finish fifth as Erick Kimathi won the heat in the sixth fastest time of 47.30 in the heats to reach the semi-finals.

Edwin Kiprotich ran the fastest time in the 400m heats in the seventh heat in 46.63 as Brian Tinega clocked the second fastest time of 46.76 with victory in the 10th heat.

"Today was all about training and testing my endurance and just to know where I am ahead of my indoor season next month,” said Omanyala.

"It is good for my 200m but the last 100m was pretty hard , which is good for my endurance training. Credit to the one-lap runners, they really give their best," said Omanyala, who was practically out of breath at the finish line. "It was a tough one for sure."