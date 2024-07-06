President Ruto backs Team Kenya to shine in Paris Olympics

President William Ruto has warned Team Kenya that the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games will not be a walk in the park.

The President pointed out that their rivals have been working hard to win medals in Paris but added that he was confident Kenya will put on a good show and confirm the country’s status as a world sports superpower.

“Every nation has prepared its athletes and will be presenting the finest of them all,” President Ruto said..

The President was speaking at State House, Nairobi on Friday when he presented the national flag to Team Kenya captains, Vincent Onyala (Olympics) and Asiya Mohammed Sururu (Paralympics).

The President also officially unveiled the Team Kenya Ceremonial Kits designed by Rosemary Runyenje and Georgia Fernandez.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

Kenya will be represented by 90 athletes at the Olympics and 11 at the Paralympics.

Also present were the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat and Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) president Ronald Milare.

President William Ruto when he presented the 2024 Paris Olympics-bound team Kenya with the national flag at State House, Nairobi on July 5, 2024. Photo credit: PCS

“You are our gallant warriors to this sporting challenge and rest assured that the entire country is behind you in every step of this noble assignment as you unleash your fullest potential at the global showpiece,” said Ruto.

The President acknowledged the athletes’ journey to the top echelons is long and tedious, filled with a lot of personal sacrifices.

“But that is why you remain the nation’s source of inspiration as you continually represent our collective spirit of hard work and residence,” said President Ruto.

The President said that the government did not spare any effort in supporting the athletes’ qualification pathway in line with the regime’s promise to support the identification, nurturing and promotion of talents under the Talanta Hela initiative.

“We will continue this walk with you until you come back with the harvest of medals and experiences from Paris when we shall monetize these with handsome rewards in place,” the President said.

The President noted that Kenyan sportsmen and women have been great ambassadors of the country.

“Many people globally know Kenya for its sportsmen and women,” said Ruto.

“When our athletes take the stage at the Olympic Games they represent the values and ideals of Olympism that thrive on solidarity, friendship and peace.”