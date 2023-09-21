Pacemaker Josphat Boit takes on the master Eliud Kipchoge

What does it take for an athlete to compete in a full marathon?

Well, Nation Sport spent visited Pamoja Training Group in Iten and spent some time with some athletes who will compete in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The athletes took part in long runs, speed sessions, easy runs and fartlek as well as tempo runnning in preparation for the big day.

We found Josphat Boit, Dennis Chirchir, Eritrea-born Swiss Abraham Tadese and Germany’s Amanal Petros going through the paces.

Josphat Boit of Marathon Pamoja Running Team in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County during an interview after training on the Kaptuli-Plateau road in Uasin Gishu County on September 16, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Coach William Bitok monitored a group of 20 athletes keenly as they did the long run. He recorded the athletes’ splits as he followed them behind in a vehicle.

Bitok told Nation Sport that the athletes must maintain a certain pace for them to finish the programme well.

After every five kilometres, the coach gave the athletes water.

“We did a 30km progression., The first 5km started with an average pace of four minutes, the second 3.48 minutes, the third 3.12 minutes, in the fourth 5km mark the athletes clocked 3.48, the fifth 3.36 minutes, but the last split was faster at 3 minutes,” said Bitok.

“I’m confident the team will deliver.”

Boit, who paced for Eliud Kipchoge in 2018 when he set the world record of 2:01:39, will be returning to the same course this year as a competitor.

He dropped out last year after picking an injury. This year, he is ready to tackle the race and hopes to run his personal best.

Josphat Boit (right), of Marathon Pamoja Running Team in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County and other athletes train on the Kaptuli-Plateau road in Uasin Gishu County on September 16, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“It has been a long journey for the last four months. We have trained as a group. Our plan is to stick together up to the last few kilometres,” said Boit.

“Berlin has a good course. I look forward to registering good results,” said Boit.

In 2018, when Boit paced for world marathon record holder Kipchoge, he ran up to the 26km mark.

“As a pacemaker, you have to be diligent. That is why you see athletes speaking during the race. This year I am excited I will be competing with Kipchoge,” he said.