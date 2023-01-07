Oyiela strolls to victory at NYS cross country event

Rift Valley's Irene Oyiela effortlessly won the women's 10 kilometres race during the National Youth Service (NYS) Cross Country Championships at Ngong Racecourse on Saturday.

Oyiela, 21, clocked 41 minutes and 07.7 to pip teammate Joshua Linet to second place in 41:59.7.

The victory saw Oyiela enrich her trophy cabinet, having won the NYS 3,000m steeplechase and 10,000m titles last year.

Mercy Mbulu from Coast settled third in 42:48.6 followed by Nairobi's duo of Phibian Kemboi and Peninah Chepkemoi in 43:48.6 and 44:40.7 respectively.

Stellah Kimutai timed 44:49.5 to finish sixth and seal the last automatic place in the NYS team for the National Cross Country Championships planned for January 21 at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru, Kiambu.

"My dream is to ultimately emulate my role model and World Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri," said Oyiela, who predicted a tough national event. "We just need to focus on preparing well and leave the rest to God since NYS is a young team looking for experience."

Results

1. Irene Oyiela (Rift Valley) 41:07.5,

2. Joshua Linet (Rift Valley) 41:59.7,

3. Mercy Mbulu (Coast) 42:48.6,

4. Phibian Kemboi (Nairobi) 43:48.6,

5. Peninah Chepkemoi(Nairobi) 44:40.7,