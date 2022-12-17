Over 2,000 athletes expected at Iten Marathon

More than 2,000 local and international athletes will take part in the inaugural Iten Marathon to be staged along Iten-Nyaru road perched on the scenic Elgeyo escarpment in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday.

The 42 kilometres race which will start at Chororget in Keiyo South sub county, will see elite and upcoming athletes sweat it out for the Sh1 million prize money.

Elgeyo Marakwet governor Wisley Rotich said preparation for the race is complete and expects majority of athletes who train in the region to compete and showcase their talents.

“I have sponsored 100 athletes from Elgeyo Marakwet county to participate in the Sunday Marathon as one way of ensuring as many runners as possible compete. Iten is acclaimed worldwide as an athletic powerhouse and we are proud to stage this race,” said the governor.

He said Iten-Nyaru, Iten-Kabarnet and several other roads within the town will remain closed to ensure the marathon runs smoothly.

The theme of the race is "Promoting climate resilient practices to foster economic growth, enhance food security and environmental conservation."

“The race is part of my empowerment agenda for the young people. It will be an avenue for the upcoming athletes to hone their budding talent as well as showcase their prowess running in their turf,” said Rotich.

In 2019, Iten town was awarded the World Athletics Heritage Plague for its immense contribution to athletics development in the world.

Rotich said the inaugural edition of the Iten Marathon will confirm the region is indeed 'Home of Champions'.

“The thematic approach is to promote Climate-Smart Resilient practices to foster economic growth, enhance food security and conservation of the environment in line with climate action practices. Our county has benefitted immensely from sports and related activities,” he said.

Rotich said sports has promoted culture and social-economic activities for decades and the marathon will further alleviate the region.