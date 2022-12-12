Inaugural Iten Marathon set for Sunday

The first edition of Iten International Marathon will go down on Sunday in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County with a good number of athletes expected to attend.

The race ambassadors are the 2021 London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei and three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

During the launch of the inaugural edition, Elgeyo Marakwet County governor Wisley Rotich said that the region has produced many world beaters and it was high time they organised an international race.

Themed “Run for Climate Resilience”, the race is expected to attract a good number of athletes given that Iten is the heart of athletics training. Athletes from Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet, Kapsabet in Nandi County, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County among other regions are expected to attend the marathon.

“When I came into the office, my dream was to make sure we have a big race in Iten town because this is where we develop talents. I had to take a risk and I’m happy we have finally taken off and I would like to welcome all athletes, especially the upcoming ones, to come and run because this is where they can get agents depending on their performance,” said Rotich.

He further warned athletes who are planning to take part to run clean.

“I strongly believe in a fair game and athletes planning to run in this race must be clean. We have had cases of people moving around administering drugs and I must warn them that their time is up. I will personally come for you,” warned Rotich.

Jepkosgei, while addressing the media, said that the race was a blessing to athletes who have been training in the region but have never been invited to compete in international races.

“We have a lot of athletes who have been training in Iten and the surrounding areas and a race being organised locally will help them in terms of prize money. They might also get signed by various management stables after showcasing their talent,” said Jepkosgei.

Joy Kamworor, who spoke on behalf of her husband Geoffrey Kamworor, said that athletes who will be competing should uphold integrity.

“Athletes should always think of competing fairly and avoid shortcuts in their career because it is ruining our country. I’m glad to be associated with the race which I know will nurture talents going forward because this is what we have lacked before,” said Joy.

Iten is known for its good training conditions with top athletes preferring to train there ahead of various international races.

It’s home to women’s only world marathon record holder Mary Keitany, former Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, the 2017 World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai, Rhonex Kipruto among others.