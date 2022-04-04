Organisers set registration deadline for Eldoret City Marathon

Registration for Sunday's Eldoret City Marathon closes on Thursday, organisers announced over the weekend.

After the registration is closed, bib numbers will distributed on Friday and Saturday at the Eldoret Sport Club ahead of Sunday's fourth edition of the race.

The race is the best paying in Africa so far with the winners going home Sh3.5 million richer in both categories with prizes trickling down all the way to the top 20.

On Sunday, officials marked the race route which starts at the University of Eldoret along the Eldoret-Ziwa road and ends at Zion Mall.

Race director Moses Tanui ,who is also a two-time Boston Marathon champion, said preparations are in top gear and many athletes expected to compete.

“We have marked the route and it is now clear for the athletes who will be competing on that day. Preparations are almost complete and we are looking forward to a beautiful race on Sunday,” said Tanui.

Uasin Gishu deputy county police commander, Zacheus Ng’eno, confirmed that some of the roads leading to the town will be closed on race day.

“We have briefed various commanders on the race and we have gone through the route and have passed information to our people that on Sunday they need to plan better because roads will be closed for use,” said Ng’eno.

These include the Iten-Eldoret highway at the junction, the road from Western Kenya will be closed at around Raiply company, the Eldoret-Kapsabet road shall be closed at Rivatex East Africa and the main Nairobi-Eldoret highway at the Annex.

No vehicles shall be allowed to get into the Central Business District apart from ambulances and vehicles ferrying the sick to various hospitals.

Last year, the race was ranked by the Abbott World Marathon Majors, making it the only race in Kenya to be recognized by the global marathon body.