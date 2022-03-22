Kimutai, Chelal shine bright in Community X-Country

Wesley Kimutai and Jackline Chelal were crowned winners of the inaugural Community Cross Country 8km races over the weekend in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In the men’s category, Kimutai bagged victory after timing 23:34.6, ahead of Shadrack Chesang, who clocked 23:36.3, while Meshack Lelegut was third in 23:38.7.

“I’m happy that I’m progressing well and after good performance at the AK weekend meet, I’m now preparing for the regional track and field events and my target is to get a slot in the forthcoming global events to represent Kenya,” said Kimutai.

Chelal won the women's race in 27:47.8 ahead of Sheila Chepkirui, who clocked 28:33.6, while Rebecca Chebolei sealed the podium three in 28:56.7.

“Next month I will be participating in the Eldoret City Marathon where I was third last year and this is just part of my preparations ahead of the race. My training has been well and I’m looking forward to a beautiful race next month,” said Chelal.

In the 6km junior men, Amos Kibet bagged victory after crossing the line in 18:12.3, ahead of Sammy Kipkurui, who clocked 18:54.0, while Godwin Marus was third in 19:04.5.

Winnie Chetarus won the 6km junior women race after timing 21:16.3, ahead of Stella Asipitar who clocked 24.07.3, while Caroline Kiptoo settled for third in 25:45.6.