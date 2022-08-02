Oregon flop Kinyamal seeks instant recovery in Birmingham

in Birmingham

After a lacklustre World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Kenya’s Wycliffe Kinyamal will be hoping for better fortunes as he starts his Commonwealth Games 800m title defence at the Alexander Stadium Wednesday.

Kinyamal will partner with Julius Ngeny in the heats that start at 1.20pm Kenyan time as the World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi failed to join the team from the world event.

“My body failed to respond well during the final in Oregon but I am fine now,” said Kinyamal, who finished eighth in the Oregon final won by compatriot Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir.

Efforts to have Cornelius Tuwei, who is in Birmingham to register for the event, or have Wanyonyi travel from Kenya came a cropper.

Kenya has won nine of the 13 800m titles, a tradition Kinyamal and Ngeny hope to uphold.

“It’s quite possible to achieve that and all we need to do is reach the final first,” said Kinyamal.

With World Championships gold from Oregon, Korir is now aiming for a maiden victory at the “Club” Games in men’s 400m.