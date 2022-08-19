Omanyala wants to end 'perfect' season on a high in Europe

Africa and Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala has three more races to wrap up what he has described as a perfect season.

Fresh from adding the Commonwealth Games title to his Africa crown in Birmingham, Omanyala, who is back in training, will compete at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Silver Tour on August 30 at Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland.

Omanyala will then cross over to Germany for the 2022 ISTAF, another World Athletics Continental Silver Tour event on September 4 at Olympiastadion Berlin.

Related Omanyala speaks after winning gold in Birmingham Athletics

The Africa 100m record holder will then end his season with the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića on September 9 to 11 at Sports Park Mladost, Zagreb, Croatia.

Omanyala revealed that despite several requests he opted not to compete at Diamond League races so as to concentrate his energies on championship races.

“For me it was a perfect pro season, having achieved most of my goals,” said Omanyala, explaining that being crowned African and Commonwealth champion besides winning the Kip Keino Classic within three months was phenomenal.

“Winning both titles is simply memorable. Almost every race produced good memories because I love what I do,” said Omanyala, who regretted not having reached the final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

“I think that was my lowest moment this season but a soldier lives to fight another day,” said Omanyala, who now prays for gold health and injury-free cruise ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, next year.

Omanyala cracked 9.85 sec to win the 100m race, beating American Fred Kerley to second place in 9.92 sec at the Kip Keino Classic on May 7 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Omanyala would then dethrone Akani Simbine off the Africa title, beating the South African in a thrilling photo-finish with the duo returning 9.93 sec in the final held June 9 at Cote d'Or National Sports Complex.

Omanyala sealed his eventful outing in Mauritius when he anchored his 4x100m team to victory.

Omanyala arrived late in Oregon for the world event after a visa hitch but still finished third in his heat in 10.10 sec on July 15 to sail through to the semi-finals the following day.

Omanyala bowed out in the semi-finals, having settled fifth in 10.14 sec. Kerley clocked 9.86 sec to win the world title as Omanyala shifted his focus to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 26-year-old Omanyala once again successfully wrestled the Commonwealth Games title from Simbine, clocking 10.02 sec to win the Commonwealth title, beating Simbine to second place in 10.13 sec. Yupun Abeykoon from Sri Lanka hauled bronze in 10.14 sec.

Omanyala paid tribute to his team that has worked around the clock to ensure that he is ready for the races.

“My coach Duncan Ayiemba has been monumental and such a patient man,” said Omanyala who expressed his gratitude to his wife Laventa Amutavi as well as his managers Marcel Viljoen and Jamal Noordin.

“My physiotherapist Philomena Minoo, nutritionist Leon Weche, psychologist Kanyali Ilako and the sponsors played a big role in my success. There is a lot yet to come from me,” said Omanyala.