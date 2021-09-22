Omanyala targets Usain Bolt’s 100m record

Ferdinand Omanyala

Ferdinand Omanyala on top of his a brand new Toyota Harrier car worth Sh5 million gifted to him by Odibet on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala paid tribute to his father, saying he has always supported him in all his endeavors.
  • "He bought me my first rugby kit and athletics running shoes while at the University of Nairobi," said Omanyala, who also thanked his wife for standing by his side in "thick or thin."

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala can now dare to dream big.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.