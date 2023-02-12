Omanyala storms to victory in Paris meet

Commonwealth 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala shied off equalling his national record by 0.1 seconds when stormed to 60m victory at Meeting de Paris on Saturday in the French capital.

Omanyala, the Africa 100m champion, clocked 6.61 sec to win the first heat before storming to victory in the final, timing 6.56sec, once again beating Arthur Cisse from Cote d’Ivoire to second place by 0.1sec.

Cisse, who had won his heat in 6.62, clocked 6.57sec, relegating home athlete Mickael Meba to third place in 6.66sec.

Omanyala had on Wednesday shattered his own national record, setting a new time of 6.55sec at Mondeville Meeting in France.

It’s a race where Cisse came second in 6.59. Both races are Silver labels.

Omanyala takes his quest to Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, the Gold label meeting at Arena Stade Couvert, Liévin in France on Wednesday where he will be joined by the likes of Commonwealth 800m champion Mary Moraa.

“I am so excited how my body has picked up speed,” said Omanyala, who returns to Liévin with beautiful memories from last year.

It's in Lievin where Omanyala, 27, bettered his own national record, cruising to 6.57sec on February 17, last year.