Omanyala storms Commonwealth Games 100m final

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala competes during the men's 100m semi-finals athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022.
 

in Birmingham

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala Wednesday sailed into the final of the men's 100m at the Commonwealth Games.

The African champion won the second heat in 10.02 seconds at the Alexander Stadium.

He will renew his rivalry with defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa, who won heat one in 10.07 seconds.

The final is at 11.30pm Kenyan time Wednesday.The other Kenyan Samuel Imeta bowed out after finishing fifth in his heat in a time of 10.24 seconds.

more follows....

