Doping? Another Kenyan athlete sent home from Commonwealth Games

in Birmingham

Kenya has been left with two athletes in men’s 1,500 metres after the 2016 world under-20 1,500m champion, Kumari Taki, was kicked out of Team Kenya village in Birmingham.

Taki was among three Kenyan athletes who were sent back home three days ago, with speculation rife that they were flagged down for various doping offences.

Others are marathoners Stella Barsosio and Purity Changwony. Taki was the fourth Kenyan athlete to be stopped from competing at the “Club Games” for doping-related issues.

Another marathoner, Philomon Kacheran, suffered similar fate and was replaced by Michael Githae, who ended up claiming bronze medal for Kenya in the marathon.

Commonwealth Games 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot and World Indoor Championships1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang will now lead Kenya’s charge in the 1,500m heats in the Commonwealth Games today at the Alexander Stadium.

When the marathoners were stopped from competing on Friday, Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei, who is in Birmingham said he is not in a good position to comment on the issue, referring Nation Sport to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak).

However, Adak’s director of education, Agnes Mandu who is also in Birmingham said she can’t comment on issues that are not official yet.

Meanwhile, African 400 metres bronze medallist Veronica Mutua and 2015 Africa Games 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa will be Kenya’s only representatives in men and women’s 400m semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games tomorrow at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Mweresa, who won heat three Wednesday, was the only man left standing after Olympic and World 800m champion Emmanuel Korir was disqualified despite winning heat six in 46.20 sec.

Another Kenyan William Rayan found the going tough, finishing fifth in heat seven in a time of 47.08 to exit the medal race.