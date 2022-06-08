Omanyala sets fastest time to ease into semis of Africa Senior Champs

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala eased to victory in his 100m heat to reach the semi-finals as the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships got underway Wednesday at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius.

Omanyala cracked the fastest time in the heats of 10.05 seconds to edge out Nigerian Raymond Kevwo to second place in 10.11 in the opening heat.

Both claimed the automatic slots in the semi-finals that are programmed to start at 3.05pm Wednesday.

Omanyala’s compatriot Samuel Imeta finished second behind defending champion Akani Simbine from South Africa as both qualified from the fifth heat. Imeta clocked 10.34 against Simbine’s 10.14.

“It was an easy, good race. The body is moving fine, having recovered from the abdominal strain,” said Omanyala, adding that he is in Mauritius to give a good show.

“I believe a sub 10 seconds is possible before the final. We are here to experience some history being made,” said Omanyala, noting that the African event is important to him since he doesn’t have the title.

“I am the Africa record holder but not the champion. I came here to get that title and I believe it will go well,” said Omanyala, who has a personal best of 9.77.

Omanyala will be seeking a hat-trick of titles in 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

Another Kenyan Dan Kiviasi clocked 10.63 to finish sixth in the fourth heat won by Arthur Cisse from Cote d’Ivore in 10.13.

Eseme Alobwede from Cameroon clocked 10.17 to win the second heat, while Zambian Sitali Kakene timed 10.43 to take the third heat.

Gilbert Maseko from Namibia won the sixth heat in 10.23 with the seventh heat going to Emmanuel Matadi from Liberia in 10.17.

National 100m champion Maximilla Imali and 2015 Africa Games 100m silver medallist Eunice Kadogo also eased through to the semi-finals of their 100m races.

Imali clocked 11.50 seconds to finish second in the first heat won by 2019 African Games 100m silver medallist Gina Bass from Gambian in 11.36.

Kadogo timed 12.00 to also romp home second in the third heat that went to Zambian Quincy Malekani in 11.52 as Tima Godbless from Nigeria claimed the second heat in 11.71 to qualify to the semi-finals.

However, Team Kenya deputy captain Monica Safania wasn’t that lucky as she finished sixth in the fourth heat in 12.23 to fall off. Carina Horn from South Africa took the heat in 11.27.

Another Nigerian Praise Ofoku won the fifth heat in 11.80 with Zambian Hellen Makumba taking the sixth heat in 11.57.