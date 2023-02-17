Omanyala pleads for tartan tracks in Kisumu, Mombasa

Commonwealth and Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala has appealed to the government to put up tartan tracks in Mombasa and Kisumu to spur the growth of sprints in the country.

Omanyala said that the two regions have produced some of the country’s greats in short distance races adding that the climatic conditions in these regions are conducive for preseason training.

At the same time, Omanyala urged Sports Kenya to put up a new track at the warm up area at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, noting that the current one is worn out and not good for sprints training.

More so, Omanyala said the government should also consider putting up a Hall of Fame at the MISC to celebrate the country’s sporting heroes and heroines.

“Within the short period I have been a professional sprinter, I have noted the difference in training atmosphere when I visited Europe,” said Omanyala, who had just arrived Friday morning from his World Indoor Tour in France.

“I believe Mombasa and Kisumu can be ideal training grounds for sprinters hence my humble appeal...it will be the greatest thing to ever happen to athletes in this country,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala was speaking at a breakfast celebration hosted in his honour by Sports Kenya at Stadion Hotel, MISC.

Present were Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke, Parliamentary Committee for Sports, Tourism and Culture chairman Dan Wanyama, Sports Kenya chairman Charles Waithaka and Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto.

Mueke and Wanyama vowed to look into the issues Omanyala raised especially the warm up track at Kasarani for starters.

“I really would love to train in Mombasa or Kisumu in readiness for next year’s Paris Olympic Games and thereafter...I know it’s possible with the current set up of the government,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala said that the worn-out track at the warm up area in Kasarani is leaving athletes with injuries hence it has to be looked at with Kenya hosting Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

“Most of us are moving to the main stadium because the warm up track is in poor condition, exposing athletes to injuries. Its surface has become hard,” explained Omanyala.

Omanyala noted that the country’s rich sporting history will fade away in years to come if it’s not documented, hence coming up with the Hall of Fame at Kasarani would be ideal.

“Most stadiums in Europe have places for their sports greats. We need to have special areas at Kasarani for this,” said Omanyala, who commended the government for coming up with Talanta Hela initiative saying if implemented across all disciplines will have Kenya qualify to participate in major international sporting events.

Omanyala completed his World Athletics Indoor Tour in France on Wednesday by breaking his own 60m national record for the second time this season.

Not only did Omanyala break his own national record but also stunned the Olympic 100m and World Indoor 60m champion Marcell Jacobs from Italy at the Meeting Lievin Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais.

Omanyala clocked 6.54 seconds, beating Jacobs to second place in 6.57 sec and his previous national record by 0.1sec.