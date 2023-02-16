I will deliver world 100m title, Omanyala vows after bright start to season

Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala has vowed to go for the world title this year upon completing his World Athletics Indoor in France on Wednesday by breaking his own 60m national record twice.

Not only did Omanyala break his own national record but also stunned the Olympic 100m and World Indoor 60m champion Marcell Jacobs from Italy at the Meeting Lievin Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais.

Omanyala said that what happened in France where he won three events, finishing second in one, is a precursor on what to expect at the World Athletics Championships due for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“I am over the moon…it’s simply a great feeling. It just shows how the season will be,” said Omanyala, confidently adding, “The world champion in Budapest will be Kenyan this year.”

He said he is in better shape than he was last year during the same period when he made his indoor debut.

“I had targeted 6.55sec on my tour this year, which I achieved before signing off with 6.54,” said Omanyala, the Africa 100m champion, who dug deep to swing to the lead midway before winning in 6.54 seconds, beating Jacobs to second place in 6.57 sec.

This was the first time Omanyala, who improved his previous record by 0.1 sec, was beating Jacobs. Arthur Cisse from Cote d’Ivoire came third in 6.59 sec.

It was a swift and sweet revenge for Omanyala against Jacobs, who beat him in the same event last year. Jacobs won in a personal best 6.50 seconds as Omanyala settled fourth but in a national record time of 6.57 sec.

Omanyala, who has personal best 9.77sec in 100m outdoor, equated his winning times indoor to 9.60 in 100m outdoor.

Omanyala launched his tour with a second place finish at Elite Indoor Track Miramas meeting in 6.60sec on February 3 before winning the Mondeville Meeting in a national record of 6.55sec on February 8.

Omanyala then prevailed at Meeting de Paris in 6.56sec on February 11, missing his own record by 0.1sec.

But first things first, Omanyala, who reached the semi-finals of men’s 100m during the World Athletics Championships last year in Oregon, United States of America, has a busy outdoor season before his appearance in Budapest.

Omanyala has lined up two Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings, two World Athletics Continental Tour and six Diamond League races among other events.

His immediate assignment is the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings on February 24 to 25 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi and March 10 to 11 at the Ruring’u Stadium, Nyeri.

The African 100m record holder Omanyala will then head to South Africa for ASA Grand Prix on April 12 and 19 respectively before crossing to Botswana for the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on April 29.

Omanyala hopes to participate at Doha Diamond League on May 5 before heading back to Kenya for the Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event on May 13.

He has lined up Rabat’s Diamond League on May 28 and Rome Diamond League on June 2, Monaco Diamond League on July 21 on to the World Championships.

He will also compete in Brussels Diamond League on September 8 with the hopes of making the finals due for the United States on September 16 to 17.

After claiming the Africa and Commonwealth titles, Omanyala hopes to bag the African Games crown on August 5 to 8 in Ghana just before heading to Budapest.

Omanyala's remaining 2023 schedule

February

24th -25th Weekend Meet in Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium

March

10-11th compete at Weekend Meet at Ruring’u Stadium, Nyeri

April

12th Asa Grand Prix

19th Asa Grand Prix

29th Botswana Continental Gold Tour

May

5th Doha Diamond League

13th Kip Keino Classic Continental Gold Tour

28th Rabat Diamond League

June

2nd Rome Diamond League Italy

7th to 9th Police Championships Kasarani

17th NACAC New Life Invitational, Miramar Florida, USA

22nd -24th National Championships Cum All African Games trials at Kasarani

27th Ostrava Golden Spike

July

14th to 15thtrials for World Championships

19th Arcobaleno Meet Italy

21st Monaco Diamond League

29th Josko Lauf Meet Austria

August

5th -8th All African Games

19th to 27th World Championships

September

8th September Brussels Diamond