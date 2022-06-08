Omanyala cruises into final at Africa Senior Champs

Kenya’s hopes of recapturing the men's 100m title after three decades were kept alive after Ferdinand Omanyala reached the final at the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius on Wednesday.

That happened as the country was forced to wait a bit longer in its quest to recapture the men’s 10,000m title when late replacement Abraham Longosiwa settled for bronze.

Omanyala, the African record holder, won his semi-final race in 10.07 seconds to set up a showdown with defending champion Akani Simbine in the final on Thursday at 3.10pm.

National 100m women's champion Maximilla Imali shattered her own Kenyan record setting a new time of 11.26 to finish third in the third semi-final heat.

Omanyala is eying to emulate the legendary Joseph Gikonyo's achievement 32 years later; win the 100m and 200m titles.

Gikonyo sealed the double during the 1990 Cairo Championships. No Kenyan has won the two titles since then.

Omanyala prevailed in his semi-final, edging out Gilbert Maseko from Namibia to second place in 10.15 as home athlete Noa Bibi came third in 10.24 to qualify among the best losers.

"I won't focus on my rivals in the final since I might end up running their race. My eyes will be on the finishing line," said Omanyala.

"Running 10.07 was good, but it could have been better if they didn't keep us at the blocks for 20 minutes."

Simbine, the reigning Commonwealth Games 100m champion, eased to victory in the third semi-final in 10.09, beating Liberian Emmanuel Matadi to second in 10.13 as Nigerian Raymond Ekevwo came third in 10.15 also to reach the final.

Eseme Alobwede from Cameroon claimed the second semi in 10.19, beating South African Henricho Bruintjies to second place in 10.21 as they both qualified at the expense of Kenya’s Samwel Imeta, who finished third, but in a personal best (PB) of 10.27, beating his previous time of 10.36.

Imali, who set a new national record of 11.35 at the National Championship on April 27, finished behind winner Carina Horn from South Africa in 11.08 and Nigerian Tima Godbless in 11.25.

The 2015 African Games 100m silver medallist, Eunice Kadogo settled sixth in the first semi-final in 11.99, as 2019 African Games 100m silver medallist Gina Bass from Gambia won the heat in 11.08.

Zambian Quincy Malekani and Oarabile Tshosa of Botswana finished second and third in 11.32 and 11.33 respectively to all ease through to the final.

The women’s final will go down at 3.00pm followed by the men’s final 10 minutes later.

Longosiwa finished behind Ethiopians Abraham Mogos Tiumay and Chimdea Debela , ho claimed gold and silver respectively.

Kenyan Abraham Longosiwa after claiming bronze in 10,000m during the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius on June 8, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

“This is my first time representing Kenya, and I can say I have seen how the Ethiopians manage to beat us. I will work on the final bend and hope to make the Commonwealth Games,” said Longosiwa.

“I could have performed better since I was brought to the team the last minute.”

In other races, Wiseman Were finished third in his 110m huddles heat to qualify for the semi-finals.

Were clocked 13.89, losing the battle to Amine Bouanani from Alegria and Niger’s Saguirou Badamassi in 13.52 and 13.71 respectively.

Were’s compatriot Michael Musyoki finished fifth in 14.32 in the second heat, hence failing to qualify. Antonio Alkana from South Africa won the heat in 13.35.

National 400m women's champion Veronica Mutua won her heat in 52.97 to reach the semi-finals alongside compatriot Jacinta Shikanda, who finished fourth in 54.73 in the first heat.

National 400m champion Collins Omae finished third in the fifth heat in 47.60, while William Mbevi also settled third in the fourth heat in 46.80 to all qualify for the semi-final.