Omanyala, Chepkoech honoured at NOC-K Gala in Eldoret

Calls for clean sport dominated the speeches during the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) gala for the Commonwealth Games team held at Eka Hotel in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday.

The speakers said the doping menace continues to taint the country's image in every international championship and should be addressed.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed addresses congregation during the Commonwealth Games 2022 Gala for participants, and awarding of medallists at EKA Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 5, 2022

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kenya collected 21 medals (six gold, five silver and 10 bronze) at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, finishing 13th overall and third in Africa.

Australia topped the standings with 177 medals; 66 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze while Nigeria was the best-placed African nation in seventh place with 35 medals; 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze. South Africa followed with 27 medals; seven gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.

Kenya was the best in Africa in athletics, having finished third overall behind Australia with 24 medals; 10 gold, 10 silver and four bronze.

Outgoing Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who graced the occasion, said that Kenya is on the edge but she is happy that Athletics Kenya is in the process of straightening policies which will criminalise doping.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) and Kenya's athletics legend Kipchoge Keino pose for photos during the Commonwealth Games 2022 Gala for participants, and awarding of medallists at EKA Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 5, 2022

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

She also said that the government together with NOC-K put in place a robust plan that ensured the successful participation and outstanding performance of our athletes.

“It is now part of our sports policy that key components of an international event are operationalised to ensure seamless delivery of such events. Such components include the timely establishment of relevant committees, structured work plans and budgets, visa processing, funding, kitting, air tickets, insurance, and allowances,” Amina said.

NOC-K president Paul Tergat urged athletes to avoid being swayed into use of banned substances.

"The list of athletes being banned is getting long and we on a dangerous path now and this might cause us as a country to be sanctioned. I want to ask athletes to practice clean sport and avoid shortcuts. We have to protect our dignity that our founding fathers like Kipchoge Keino initiated when they competed for many years practicing clean sport," said Tergat.

Kenyan hockey team which competed at the Commonwealth Games 2022 during a Gala Dinner for participants, and awarding of medallists at EKA Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

During the gala, Kenya's first woman to compete at the Olympics Tecla Chemwabai was honoured at the gala. Chemabwai competed at the 1968 Olympics. Legendary Kipchoge Keino presented the award to her.

She won the 400m race at the 1973 All Africa Games, becoming the first Kenyan women to win a gold medal in athletics.

She won silver at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Women's 800 metres.

A moment of silence was observed in memory for the late Sabina Chebichii who was the first Kenyan woman to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1974. She won bronze in the 800m.

Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech received an outstanding award for running a new record of 9:15:19 while Ferdinand Omanyala was also awarded for bringing home the 100m gold medal after 60 years.

Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala speaks during the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) gala at Eka Hotel in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 5, 2022. Photo credit: Pool |

Omanyala said he is taking a break before he starts the new season where he wants more glory.

Gold medallists received Sh350,000 with silver medallists getting Sh200,000 while bronze medallists pocketed Sh100,000.