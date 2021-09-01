Tokyo Olympic champions to grace Kip Keino Classic

Peruth Chemutai

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai reacts after winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The meeting director, Barnaba Korir disclosed Thursday that the second edition of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour is fast attracting a stellar cast especially from the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games
  • Nowicki hauled personal best 82.52m to win the Olympic gold in hammer throw while Chemutai stunned many when she ran National Record time of 9:01.45 to win women’s 3,000m steeplechase
  • Korir said that Kenya will leave nothing to chance to present a spectacular event at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani

With 15 days to go, Olympic gold medallists Wojciech Nowicki from Poland and Uganda’s Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai are among top athletes to confirm participation at the Kip Keino Classic due September 18 in Nairobi.

