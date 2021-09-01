Tokyo Olympic champions to grace Kip Keino Classic

With 15 days to go, Olympic gold medallists Wojciech Nowicki from Poland and Uganda’s Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai are among top athletes to confirm participation at the Kip Keino Classic due September 18 in Nairobi.

The meeting director, Barnaba Korir disclosed Thursday that the second edition of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour is fast attracting a stellar cast especially from the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games.

Nowicki hauled personal best 82.52m to win the Olympic gold in hammer throw while Chemutai stunned many when she ran National Record time of 9:01.45 to win women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

The 2017 World silver medallist Courtney Frerichs from USA settled for silver in 9:04.79 with favourite and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Hyvin Jepkemoi from Kenya getting bronze in 9:05.39.

“This is something that we are proud of as a nation having top athletes sending their confirmations well in advance with more expected in the coming few days,” said Korir.

Korir said that Kenya will leave nothing to chance to present a spectacular event at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“Just like the five-day World Athletics Under-20 Championships which were hugely successful, we promise to deliver an equally entertaining one day event at the Kasarani,” explained Korir, adding that talks are at an advanced stage with the Kenyan government to allow up to 20,000 fans in the stadium.