Obiri, Kandie go hunting in World Bengaluru 10km road race

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri will be seeking to outlast a classy field at the TCS World Bengaluru 10km road race in India on Sunday.

The race will also see 2017 World Cross Country Championships champion Irene Cheptai continue with her preparations ahead of the World Athletics Championships scheduled for Oregon, USA in July.

Cheptai will be seeking to represent Kenya in the 10,000 metres in the Worlds.

“The other women in the race especially the Ethiopians look strong but I have trained well,” said Obiri.

Cheptai, who finished sixth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in 10,000m, told Nation Sport competing with Obiri will most certainly make her better.

"I have been doing my training well back in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet and I want to do my best to make sure I record my personal best. I was here in 2017 where I won the race and I hope I will do the same again this year,” said Cheptai.

In the men’s category, pre-race favourite Kibiwott Kandie wants to lower the eight-year course record of 27:44 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in 2014.

“This part of preparations for the World Championships which will be my first track event. I'll continue training for other road races if I don’t make it to Oregon,” said Kandie.