Nusra shatters national 100m hurdles record

National 100m hurdles champion Rukia Nusra from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has broken her own 100m hurdles national record.

Good starts and finishing saw the 22-year-old scale over the hurdles to win her final in 13.70 seconds, beating her previous record by 0.17 during the third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Rukia set a national record for the first time when she captured her maiden national title in 13.87 last year at the same venue, beating the previous time of 13.99 that was held by Priscilla Tabunda.

“I tirelessly worked on my starts and my finishing in the last metres where I was lazy at...I really pushed myself to the limit this time around," said Rukia. “Actually I should have returned better times had I not hit the ninth hurdle."

“It’s a great feeling to break the national record again and I believe I can get better,” said Nusra, who beat heptathlon athlete Veronica Chebet, who finished second, improving her personal best to 14.61 from 14.84.

Gladys Ngure settled third in 14.70.

Nusra said her target is now 13.20 seconds that should enable her qualify for the African Games scheduled for March 8 to 23 this year in Accra, Ghana as well as secure her a race in Europe.